Over 700 people arrested in 48 hrs for violating lockdown in Vizag

India is currently in the second week of its nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the stringent curbs in place and the warnings issued by the district authorities, several people have been venturing out carelessly onto the streets, violating the lockdown in Vizag. Cracking the whip against the violators, the Visakhapatnam City Police have arrested over 700 people, who have not been abiding the rules. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS) warn citizens against venturing out during the lockdown. In his latest statement, the commissioner said that citizens must remain at their residences during this crucial period. Further, the Police Commissioner stated that the department will be forced to take action against those found violating the government’s guidelines.

In latest, the Visakhapatnam police have taken strict action against the perpetrators. The details are as follows:

1. Between 6.00 PM on 1 April 2020 to 6.00 PM on 2 April 2020

Cases Registered: 150

People Arrested: 378

Vehicles Seized: 206

2. Between 6.00 PM on 2 April 2020 to 6.00 PM on 3 April 2020

Cases Registered: 159

People Arrested: 341

Vehicles Seized: 114

A total penalty collected on 2 April 2020: Rs. 6,49,080/-

Previously, the Vizag Police Commissioner issued a statement saying violators of the lockdown will be taken to task under IPC Section 188 and IPC Section 269. The top officer made the statement while announcing that all non-essential establishments and public spaces will be closed temporarily. Stating that all essential commodities will be made available, the commissioner reiterated that during the implementation of Section 144, more than five people are not allowed to gather in one place. He further requested the public to cooperate with police and health departments to contain the fast-spreading novel virus.