The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 365. As per a media bulletin, released by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, the AP has reported 2 new COVID-19 positive screenings from Ananthapur. There are still 349 active cases. 10 people have been discharged till date and 6 have succumbed to corona in the AP. A total of 892 corona screenings in AP have been done in the past 24hrs. Of these, 17 corona positive cases in AP reported.

Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy (IAS), Special Chief Secretary, Health Medical & Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh has instructed all District Collectors to take adequate precautions. He said to ensure that no one in the state dies due to COVID-19. Speaking, in a video conference from Vijayawada on Thursday, he reviewed the state’s coronavirus conditions, medical services and caretaking places with District Collectors. Dr. K. S Jawahar Reddy also informed that the Super Specialty Blocks in most hospitals are being permitted to be used as isolation centres. Additionally, masks, medicines and medical equipment will be provided on a war footing basis in order not to face a shortage.

The necessary equipment needs to be procured in advance. 2 super-speciality wings in King George Hospital(KGH), Visakhapatnam are being permitted to be used as coronavirus wards.

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V. Vinay Chand (IAS), who was participating in the video conference from Visakhapatnam, said that all necessary steps were taken and the district has not received any positive cases in the last two days. He also stated that doctors, and sanitation staff, are on high alert. Mr. Vinay Chand also informed that the district is conducting many surveys and investigating suspects immediately.