BookMyShow is just more than a movie ticket booking platform. It also offers services such as booking tickets for events, plays, sports, and other recreational activities. From stand-up comedy shows to cricket matches, BookMyShow is the platform to book tickets for any event happening around you. Here is a list of events happening this week to look out for Book My Show Visakhapatnam users:

Dsiclaimer: All these events are scheduled on Zoom Cloud Meetings, and unluclass platforms, and are not offline activities.

#1 Chaar Log Hasengey:

This show by Shankar Chugani, aka Shunky, is a comedy act. As the name suggests, this show is hosted for only four people at once. The comedy revolves around Shunky’s untold stories, mishaps in his daily routine, and refreshing jokes that will tickle your funny bone. This 30 minute comedy show is recommended for people above the age of 16. Chaar Log Hasengey is scheduled between 13 January, 2022 and 16 January, 2022. The entry fee on Book My Show per person is Rs. 199 and Book My Show Visakhapatnam users who have already registered, get ready to ROFL.

#2 The Mandala workshop:

If you are a creative person, attending The Mandala workshop this weekend would be perfect. In this workshop one will learn the basics of Mandala art, its history and meaning, and the psychological benefits of Mandala art. This workshop is free to register on Book My Show and is scheduled to happen this Sunday i.e. 16 January, 2022. The timings are from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. So hurry up and book your slots.

#3 Monali Thakur Teaches Music:

This online music workshop is set to happen between 15 January, 2022 and 30 January, 2022. Monali Thakur focuses on crucial topics like breathing, pitching, and voice. The workshop also includes the award winning playback singer sharing her experiences and techniques to become a singer. The registration fee on Book My Show is Rs. 999 and includes video modules which take around six hours to complete.

#4 Magic Beans:

Magic Beans- The Wonderful World of Jolly Phonics. is an extremely interactive program, for children between the 3-5 years of age. With the motif of getting the kids to be familiar with all the 26 alphabets by the end of the workshop, it is a 45 minute fun filled session. The registration fees on Book My Show for this session is Rs. 300 and the workshop starts from 13 January, 2022 and will go on till 29 January, 2022.

#5 Manoj Bajpayee Teaches Acting:

If you an aspiring actor, looking forward to crack auditions, what are the chances that you will find someone better than Manoj Bajpayee to teach you the basics? The registration fee on Book My Show for this two hour workshop is Rs. 999 and scheduled between 15 January, 2022 and 30 January, 2022. In the words of Manoj Bajpayee, ‘karna hai, toh karna hai’.