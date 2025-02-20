NIA Arrests Three More in Visakhapatnam Espionage Case, On 19 February 2025, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three more individuals linked to the Visakhapatnam espionage case, which involved the unauthorized transfer of sensitive defense information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). With these latest arrests, the total number of individuals apprehended in the case has now reached 14, including 11 Indian Navy personnel and an Indian national of Pakistani origin.

Among the newly arrested individuals, Amaan Salim Shaikh from Mumbai was found to have played a crucial role in activating SIM cards that were used by ISI operatives. A search of his residence led to the discovery of mobile phones and other critical evidence that could provide further insight into the espionage activities.

Another significant arrest was that of Nuruddin, also known as Rafi, in Mysore, Karnataka. Authorities have identified him as a key figure responsible for financing espionage operations. His involvement in distributing high-quality counterfeit Indian currency, allegedly on behalf of Pakistani handlers, has been a major concern for security agencies.

About the case

The case first came to light in January 2019 when the Counter Intelligence Cell of Andhra Pradesh detected suspicious activities and registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Official Secrets Act. As the investigation progressed, authorities uncovered a deeper network involved in passing classified information to foreign entities.

Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, the NIA officially took charge of the investigation in June 2023. Since then, the agency has made multiple arrests across different states, strengthening its case against those involved in this covert operation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.