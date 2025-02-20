Chhavva is an Indian historical drama film, that showcases the life of Sambaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. This movie depicts the courage and bravery of the ruler Sambaji and his relentless conquest against Aurangzeb, a Mughal ruler amidst loyalty, patriotism, and selflessness.

If you love watching a portion of Indian history depicted as an engaging and breathtaking movie with stunning visuals and memorable song tracks, check out this list of movies available on OTT platforms!

1. Padmaavat (Amazon Prime Video)

Padmavat tells the tale of Queen Padmavaat, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh, and their seemingly peaceful lives after their auspicious marriage, ruling over the Kingdom of Chittor. The Queen possesses exceptional beauty, wisdom, a strong sense of justice, and endless strength, which attracts unwanted and dangerous enemies such as the dangerous reigning Sultan, Allauddin Khilji around the couple, threatening their safety.

Tragedy, obsession, and valor take the center seat in this movie as the main protagonists fight for their honor, and love and show immense bravery, making it a must-watch.

2. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Disney+ Hotstar)

This Indian biographical period drama film describes the life of the legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. The warrior is led by the sole purpose of establishing Swaraj while harboring the ideals of King Shivaji and pledging loyalty to the Saffron Flag or Maratha Flag. The movie depicts the struggle, strategies, and war to recapture the Kondhanan fortress from the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

3. Jodha Akbar (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video)

Loved by all ages for its star-studded cast, melodious songs, and excellent filmography, Jodha Akbar shows the fictional love and life of Jodhaa Bai, a Rajput princess and Muslim Emperor Akbar. The story is intriguing to watch with stunning visuals, immersive plotlines, and an epic romance story.

This should be on your list of historical dramas to watch for a glimpse into Akbar’s life in court.

4. Gautamiputra Satakarni (Jiohotstar)

Based on the life of Satavahana ruler Gautamiputra Satakarni, this epic movie revolves around the chronicles of the ruler’s life, politics, and how he safeguards his kingdom from invaders and expands his territory.

This movie is loved by the Telugu audience for the royal portrayal of a beloved ruler, extravagant scenes depicting India’s wealth in ancient times, and the upbeat songs.

5. Rudhrammadevi (Zee 5)

Rudhrammadevi is about one of the few queens in Indian history, Rudhrammadevi, who was one of the prominent rulers of the Kakatiya dynasty.

This movie showcases the life of Rudhramma Devi as she ascends the throne despite her gender and defeats an important enemy, ensuring the kingdom’s safety.

These movies highlight significant aspects of Indian history that everyone should be aware of. For history enthusiasts who enjoy epic battle strategies and the lifestyles of ancient times, these films are a must-watch. Enjoy the captivating experience of history!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.