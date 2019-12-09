Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie ‘Ruler’, which is set for release on 20 December, will have its pre-release event held at the MGM Grounds in Vizag on 14 December. Vizagites are set to witness Tollywood big-wigs who will be attending the mega event.

Announcing that the pre-release event of Ruler will be held in Vizag, the makers took to Twitter recently.

Directed by K.S. Ravikumar, Ruler features Balakrishna in the role of a police officer. Complementing him on screen are actresses Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan who will be seen as the female leads in the film. The trailer that was released on Sunday has already garnered two million views on YouTube.

Apart from the main leads, Ruler also has Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Jhansi, and Bhumika Chawla essaying other characters. The movie, written by Paruchuri Murali, has Chirantan Bhatt as the music composer. The actor-director duo had earlier worked together for Jai Simha, which fared well at the box office.

Ruler is a potboiler complete with the tropes of a powerful and dramatic hero leading from the front. The 59-year-old actor couldn’t quite woo magic with his NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu that released earlier this year. The senior actor’s fans will be hoping that their favourite star scores a massive success with the upcoming Ruler.