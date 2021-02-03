February is here and we’re absolutely stoked about the fact that the new month is lined up with exciting releases. Keeping up with our weekly tradition, we’re here with a list of all the movies and series that are slated to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTTs, this Friday. Make sure to keep your bucket of popcorn ready and let’s dive right into the list without further ado!

List of movies and series to stream on Netflix, Amazone Prime Video, and other OTTs, this Friday:

#1 Krack

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack released in theatres on 9 January. The action entertainer has Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan play in lead roles. Despite the distribution issue and Covid situation, the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience, thereby emerging as one of the biggest hits in the actor’s career. While the film was originally slated for an online release on 29 January, the date has now been pushed to 5 February.

Where to Watch: Aha

#2 Bliss

Mike Cahill’s Bliss stars Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. The American sci-fi drama is woven around a man whose life is in disarray until he meets a witch. While the basic concept sounds familiar, the director claims to bring a fresher take to the table this time around.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Space Sweepers

The South Korean sci-fi action movie is helmed by Jo Sung-hee. Set in the year 2092, the movie stars Song Joong-ki (drama series Descendants Of The Sun, 2016) and Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden, 2016), who play crew members of Victory, a spaceship that scavenges for space junk. The crew stumbles on a robot disguised as a little girl and unearth secrets that can save the world.

Where to Watch: Netflix

#4 Doob (No bed of roses)

Irrfan Khan’s much-acclaimed international project, Doob: No Bed of Roses, is all set to release on Netflix this Friday. The Indo-Bangladesh co-production drama film also stars Bangladeshi actresses Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Rokeya Prachy along with Indian-Bengali actress Parno Mittra. Based on the theme that death doesn’t always take things away but sometimes gives back, the movie was chosen as the country’s official entry for the Academy Awards 2019.

Where to Watch: Netflix

#5 Malcolm & Marie

Written and directed by Sam Levinson, Malcolm & Marie stars John David Washington and Zendaya. The movie tells the story of Jon, a director, and his girlfriend, whose relationship comes to the edge of falling apart, after returning from the premiere of his movie. M&M has already been garnering critical acclaim, backed up by career-best performances of the lead actors.

Where to Watch: Netflix

#6 LSD (Love Scandal & Doctors)

Starring Rahul Dev, Ishaan Khanna, and Punit J Pathak, the story revolves around 5 doctors interning at a prestigious hospital. The plot takes a turn when one of the patients under their care mysteriously disappears at night. As the youngsters are put on a spot, the following episodes unravel the conspiracy behind the incident. The mystery-thriller is set to release on Alt Balaji and Zee5.

Where to Watch: Alt Balaji and Zee5