The six fishermen of Mukkam village of Bhogapuram mandal, who were missing from Monday evening, were rescued and returned safely in the wee hours of Wednesday to Vizag.

According to reports, the fishermen, who went into the sea from the fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam, were in trouble when a huge wave overturned their boat at mid sea. They were at sea for the whole night, clinging on to the boat, and could reach the Appikonda coast in the early hours of Wednesday.

Local MLA, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, met the fishermen who were brought to the Fisheries Department after their return and promised all possible assistance to them from the government. He enquired about the problems they faced.

Lamenting that their fibre boat and net got damaged, the fishermen sought compensation, for which the MLA responded positively.

Ganesh Kumar, on behalf of the fishermen, thanked the personnel of the Coast Guard, Navy, and officials for responding promptly and launching the search operation.

Meanwhile Vamsikrishna Srinivas, who is contesting from the Visakha South constituency on the JSP ticket, hailed the safe return of the missing and rescued fishermen to Vizag.

Six fishermen initially set sail from the harbor area on Monday evening for a fishing expedition in the sea. Unfortunately, they did not return. In response to details provided by their family members, search operations were conducted in both Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, but the missing individuals were not located. The fishermen had departed from the harbor in a boat identified by the registration number V1-MO-2736. Upon learning of the incident, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidate for the Visakhapatnam South constituency, engaged in discussions with relevant officials and also reached out to the families of the missing fishermen.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.