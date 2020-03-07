Medical shops in Vizag raided for selling masks at higher prices

With the demand for masks and sanitisers shooting up amid the outbreak of coronavirus, several medical shops have been reported for selling the stock at higher prices. Responding to the complaints, the authorities have been cracking the whip on such chemist stores for cashing in on the demand. As per reports, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials raided as many as 35 medical shops across Vizag in this regard.

Inspecting shops at Madhurawada, MVP Colony, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Jagadamba junction, and other areas, the officials warned the medical shop owners of dire consequences for selling the items in demand at higher prices. Identifying the shops that did not possess masks and sanitisers, the officials have been making efforts to procure the stock by Sunday.

DCA Assistant Director K Rajitha reportedly stated that Vizag citizens can call 0891-2552886 if they face any inconvenience at medical shops. The officials also informed that soaps and handwash can be used as alternatives to sanitisers.

As per sources, the DCA authorities raided as many as 254 chemist shops across Andhra Pradesh on Friday. A case was also booked case against a medical shop owner for selling masks at prices above the MRP. On the other hand, the central government too has made it clear that those who are found to hoard or black market masks will face strict action.