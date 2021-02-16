In an attempt to bring reformed individuals with a criminal history to the mainstream of society as also to rehabilitate them, Visakhapatnam City Police had launched a new initiative, ‘Marpu’. Giving a second chance to the reformed rowdy-sheeters to lead a normal life, the names of 44 of them have been removed from the history sheet.

A brainchild of Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), the programme has been designed to delete the names of rowdy-sheeters from the history sheets, after a thorough background check of their behaviour. According to Visakhapatnam DCP (law and order) Aishwarya Rastogi, in the city, there are over 450 persons on whom rowdy-sheets are being maintained at different police stations.

A review committee consisting of Visakhapatnam DCP (law and order), along with ADCP (City Special Branch), ACP Task Force, and jurisdictional ACP, was formed by Mr Sinha. After scrutinising all history sheets of rowdies in compliance with the AP Police Manual orders, the committee has approved for the deletion of 44 rowdy sheets in Vizag on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Vizag City Police wrote, “As part of MARPU programme for rowdy sheeters, Shri Manish Kumar Sinha IPS, Commissioner of Police felt “EVERYONE DESERVES A SECOND CHANCE” and started an initiative to delete rowdy sheets on persons based on a well layed out criteria such as good conduct in recent years.”

Thanking Mr Sinha for this opportunity, a former history-sheeter said that his name is now removed after being marked on the list for the past twenty years. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “I’m extremely grateful to CP Sir. This has given a second life not just for me, but also for my kids.”