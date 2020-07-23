Vizag police arrested two individuals, in connection with the murder of a man in the city. A body f was ound in a dried-up drain behind a shopping complex in Gudiwada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka, on 13 July 2020. The deceased was identified as Gurram Ganesh (38), a resident of Gudiwada Appanna Colony, Mindi.

According to a press note, the body was highly decomposed and in an unidentifiable state, with hands and legs tied with cloth. A special team led by DCP (Crime) V Suresh Babu was assigned the task of investigating the case. Reportedly, the cops were able to trace the details of the deceased with the clues (his belongings, i.e., wristwatch, bronze kadiyam, slippers, and black chain), found at the crime scene.

After establishing that Ganesh was the one who had been murdered, the cops enquired about his lifestyle and listed his contacts. It was found that both the accused, Gurrula Jagarao (27), a resident of Gudiwada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka, and Guntu Deena (21) of Malkapuram were involved in the killing.

On receiving a tip from reliable sources, the special team and Ch Surinaidu, Inspector at Gajuwaka Police Station, along with his staff, arrested Jagarao and interrogated him. According to his confession, the deceased was harassing Deena who was in relationship with the prime accused. Unable to tolerate the harassment, both of them plotted to eliminate Ganesh. Acting on their plan, they met him on 5 July. The accused forced the man into drinking liquor. Later on, Jagarao and Deena hit the victim on the head with a stick and strangulated him with a belt. The criminals then tied his hands and legs with his shirt and threw the corpse into the drain, behind a shopping complex in Gajuwaka. Based on Jagarao’s confession, the cops further took Deena into custody in connection with the murder in Vizag.