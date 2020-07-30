Over 1.5 million people have been infected by COVID-19 resulting in more than 35 thousand deaths across the nation. Amid the spurt in the cases, health experts suggest that early testing, isolation, and treatment are the keys to reducing the impact of the pandemic. In order to effectively fight the virus, the Central Government has been making efforts to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that 1,81,90,382 individuals were tested in the country, until 29 July. On Wednesday alone, 4,46,642 samples were tested. Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi mentioned that efforts are underway to conduct at least 10 lakh per day in the coming weeks. Noting the necessity of intensified testing strategy, Andhra Pradesh state government has said that efforts are being made to boost the facilities. Apart from the government-run laboratories, Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendrams (MAKs), and First Referral Units (FRUs), the AP government had also introduced mobile sample collection centres, to reach the rural areas of the state. Closer home in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been trying to scale up the testing strategy for COVID-19. The authorities announced the list of areas conducting COVID-19 tests in Vizag.

The list of areas under GVMC limits conducting COVID-19 tests at PHCs, MAKs, and FRUs in Vizag:

1) Allipuram

2) Anakapalli

3) Bheemunipatnam

4) Burma Camp

5) Butchirajipalem

6) Chengalaraopet

7) Chinna Waltair

8) Fishermen Colony

9) Gnanapuram

10) Kapparada

11) Laxmi Nagar

12) Maddilapalem

13) Malkapuram

14) Narava

15) Narsipatnam

16) Old Gajuwaka

17) One Town

18) Peda Gantyada

19) Prasad Gardens

20) RP Pet

21) Swarna Bharathi

22) Sagar Nagar

23) Srihari Puram

24) Tagarapuvalasa

25) Vidyut Nagar

26) Arilova

27) Gajuwaka

28) Madhurawada

29) Peddagantyada

30) Kanithi

31) RHC Simhachalam

32) Pendurthi

The Corporation announced that COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the PHCs, MAKs, and FRUs in the aforementioned areas from 9 AM to 2 PM. The GVMC further added that priority for testing will be given to citizens belonging to active clusters or those over 60 years or symptomatic individuals with co-morbidities or those with less than 94% SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation) levels. Taking to Twitter, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana shared, “Dear Vizagites, For information regarding COVID-19 tests in Visakhapatnam, please call COVID-19 Control Room. Contact: 0891-2501233 and 0891-2501244.”