Over 1.5 million people have been infected by COVID-19 resulting in more than 35 thousand deaths across the nation. Amid the spurt in the cases, health experts suggest that early testing, isolation, and treatment are the keys to reducing the impact of the pandemic. In order to effectively fight the virus, the Central Government has been making efforts to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that 1,81,90,382 individuals were tested in the country, until 29 July. On Wednesday alone, 4,46,642 samples were tested. Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi mentioned that efforts are underway to conduct at least 10 lakh per day in the coming weeks. Noting the necessity of intensified testing strategy, Andhra Pradesh state government has said that efforts are being made to boost the facilities. Apart from the government-run laboratories, Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendrams (MAKs), and First Referral Units (FRUs), the AP government had also introduced mobile sample collection centres, to reach the rural areas of the state. Closer home in Vizag, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been trying to scale up the testing strategy for COVID-19. The authorities announced the list of areas conducting COVID-19 tests in Vizag.
The list of areas under GVMC limits conducting COVID-19 tests at PHCs, MAKs, and FRUs in Vizag:
1) Allipuram
2) Anakapalli
3) Bheemunipatnam
4) Burma Camp
5) Butchirajipalem
6) Chengalaraopet
7) Chinna Waltair
8) Fishermen Colony
9) Gnanapuram
10) Kapparada
11) Laxmi Nagar
12) Maddilapalem
13) Malkapuram
14) Narava
15) Narsipatnam
16) Old Gajuwaka
17) One Town
18) Peda Gantyada
19) Prasad Gardens
20) RP Pet
21) Swarna Bharathi
22) Sagar Nagar
23) Srihari Puram
24) Tagarapuvalasa
25) Vidyut Nagar
26) Arilova
27) Gajuwaka
28) Madhurawada
29) Peddagantyada
30) Kanithi
31) RHC Simhachalam
32) Pendurthi
The Corporation announced that COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the PHCs, MAKs, and FRUs in the aforementioned areas from 9 AM to 2 PM. The GVMC further added that priority for testing will be given to citizens belonging to active clusters or those over 60 years or symptomatic individuals with co-morbidities or those with less than 94% SPO2 (blood oxygen saturation) levels. Taking to Twitter, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana shared, “Dear Vizagites, For information regarding COVID-19 tests in Visakhapatnam, please call COVID-19 Control Room. Contact: 0891-2501233 and 0891-2501244.”