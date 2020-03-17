KGH in Vizag gears up to tackle possible coronavirus cases

King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag has stepped up its efforts to fight the rapidly spreading coronavirus. In the latest, an isolation ward, complete with medicines, medical equipment, and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, has been set up at the hospital. The isolation ward can reportedly cater to twenty patients at once. Clear signboards have been put up at the hospital’s casualty ward so the suspects can be taken directly with minimal to no contact with other patients at the hospital.

As per the hospital’s policy, all suspects suffering from the symptoms will be brought in for preliminary tests. If deemed that the symptoms are mild, they will be sent home immediately so that more severe cases can be accommodated for treatment within the hospital. The patients are currently being put into three wide categories:

A: Without any travel history:

Those with mild cold, cough and flu-like symptoms, but have no history of travel to coronavirus-hit nations. Post preliminary tests, they will be sent to home-isolation for a period of 28 days. Their health will be monitored carefully.

B. Those with travel history:

People who exhibit mild symptoms including chest pain, cold and cough, and those who have returned from countries where coronavirus is rampant. They will be placed in the isolation ward for further treatment.

C. Those with severe symptoms:

Test samples will be taken from the patients who complain of severe cold, cough, and chest pain. Their samples will be sent immediately to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati to test for the virus.

KGH currently has 300 PPE kits comprising of masks, socks and aprons and other protective equipment for doctors and nurses to tackle any possible cases of coronavirus in Vizag. N95 masks have also been stocked up. Apart from the team of volunteers, three staff nurses, six doctors, and six security personnel have been stationed at the isolation ward. Four rapid action response teams have been deployed at the hospital. All the response teams will have a physician, a microbiologist, and an anesthetist.

KGH Superintendent Dr. Arjuna has been overseeing all the preparations at the hospital. He has asked all the citizens to be vigilant and calm. Stating that no cases have been registered at the hospital yet, the doctor assured that they are prepared for the worst in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.