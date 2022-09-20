On 23 September 2022, Friday, a job recruitment mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. The recruitment drive will be conducted by the District Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh under the aegis of the Model Career Centre as a part of the National Career Services (NCS). Over 200 jobs are being offered by several companies for both undergraduates and those who have completed intermediate.

Here are the details of the job recruitment mela which will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Visakhapatnam.

My Jio Store

Names of the roles: Sales Associate and Store Manager

Qualifications: Intermediate/ ITI/ Diploma

Salary offered: Rs 11,000 + incentives + ESI + PF

Vacancies available: 15

Spencers Retail Limited

Names of the roles: Cashier, Riders, and Warehouse Operators

Qualifications: 10th pass/ Intermediate

Salary offered: Rs 10,5000-13,000

Vacancies available: 30

Dosmios Fresh Foods Private Limited

Name of the role: Field Marketing Executive, Team Leader, Data Entry Operator, and Tele Marketing

Qualifications: 10th pass/ Intermediate/ Degree/ MBA

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-30,000

Vacancies available: 70

Med Plus Pharmacy

Names of the roles: Pharmacist, Pharmacy Aid, Apprentice, Carpenter, Delivery Executive, and Warehouse Assistant

Qualifications: 10th pass/ ITI in carpentry (experience required)/ D/B/M Pharmacy

Salary offered: Rs 9,500-16,000

Vacancies available: 50

3S Business Info Services

Name of the role: US IT Recruiter

Qualifications: Any degree holder

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000

Vacancies available: 20

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company

Name of the role: Life Planning Officer

Qualifications: Any degree holder

Salary offered: Rs 10,000 + ESI (PF for only married women)

Vacancies available: 20

Interested candidates must apply for the job recruitment drive through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must reach the District Employment Exchange by 10 am on 23 September 2022 with their documents.

