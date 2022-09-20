On 23 September 2022, Friday, a job recruitment mela will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. The recruitment drive will be conducted by the District Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh under the aegis of the Model Career Centre as a part of the National Career Services (NCS). Over 200 jobs are being offered by several companies for both undergraduates and those who have completed intermediate.
Here are the details of the job recruitment mela which will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Visakhapatnam.
My Jio Store
Names of the roles: Sales Associate and Store Manager
Qualifications: Intermediate/ ITI/ Diploma
Salary offered: Rs 11,000 + incentives + ESI + PF
Vacancies available: 15
Spencers Retail Limited
Names of the roles: Cashier, Riders, and Warehouse Operators
Qualifications: 10th pass/ Intermediate
Salary offered: Rs 10,5000-13,000
Vacancies available: 30
Dosmios Fresh Foods Private Limited
Name of the role: Field Marketing Executive, Team Leader, Data Entry Operator, and Tele Marketing
Qualifications: 10th pass/ Intermediate/ Degree/ MBA
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-30,000
Vacancies available: 70
Med Plus Pharmacy
Names of the roles: Pharmacist, Pharmacy Aid, Apprentice, Carpenter, Delivery Executive, and Warehouse Assistant
Qualifications: 10th pass/ ITI in carpentry (experience required)/ D/B/M Pharmacy
Salary offered: Rs 9,500-16,000
Vacancies available: 50
3S Business Info Services
Name of the role: US IT Recruiter
Qualifications: Any degree holder
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-15,000
Vacancies available: 20
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company
Name of the role: Life Planning Officer
Qualifications: Any degree holder
Salary offered: Rs 10,000 + ESI (PF for only married women)
Vacancies available: 20
Interested candidates must apply for the job recruitment drive through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must reach the District Employment Exchange by 10 am on 23 September 2022 with their documents.
