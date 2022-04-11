Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have only registered their first win this season in their last match against defending champions CSK and are now up against Gujarat Titans (GT) who remain unbeaten. Though Abhiskeh Sharma returned to form after a long hunt, it will be interesting to see how he will face the experienced Shami and Lockie Ferguson who has been bowling at an average speed of over 140. On the other hand, GT will take the field with a ton load of confidence after beating PBKS in a thriller last week. Rahul Tewatia has recreated his feat of taking his team past the winning line by hitting some match-winning sixes. SRH, who has won their last match on the same ground, will also be aiming to capitalize on it. Here is a detailed pre-match report of the 21st match of IPL 2022, SRH vs GT.

SRH probable XI

SRH would be definitely looking forward to the performance of openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma after they put up an excellent display of batting against CSK. Washington Sundar and Natarajan bowling in the right areas and finding form will be a major boost of confidence for the Hyderabad side. The experienced campaigner Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be very crucial in bringing the Gill express to a halt. Though Umran Malik has been clocking 145kmph, his lack of proper line and length must be rectified before the opposition exploits it. SRH is expected to take the field with the winning combination from the last match, which was played on the same ground.

Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Position: 8th (3 played. 1 win. 2 lost. NRR -0.889)

GT probable XI

The only concern as of now for the Gujarat Titans will be Mathew Wade’s form, apart from which the side looks strong enough to keep themselves in the top 4. Shubman Gill has been in great form, scoring over 180 runs in the last two matches. The NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson has been at his best, troubling the batsmen with his unreal consistency in maintaining his pace. He will be a major threat to the SRH batsmen, who had a bad time in their first two matches. GT also boasts a deep batting lineup, with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia and David Miller in the middle order. Rashid Khan, who was a former SRH player, will be a major asset to the Titans. He can smash any bowler out of the park on his day with his cheeky and innovative shots apart from being a dangerous spinner. It will be a test for the Aussie keeper Wade, who has failed to deliver so far this season.

Playing XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

Position: 3rd (3 played. 3 won. NRR +0.349)

Venue records

In the IPL 2022, six matches have been hosted by the DY Patil Stadium so far. It is a moderate score pitch, with an overall first innings score of 151. Out of the 12 IPL matches played here, 9 have been won by chasing teams. The pitch is said to assist the spinners over pacers, which is good news for both the teams, who have quality spinners in their lineup. The team winning the toss will definitely look forward to bowl first.

Enjoy the SRH vs GT match and stay tuned for more IPL 2022 updates!