The Visakhapatnam District authorities have set up a helpline number in the District Collectorate to aid the evacuation of Vizag students and residents stranded in Ukraine. The family members of the Visakhapatnam residents stuck in Ukraine can call up the helpline number and register the details of the persons with the authorities.

Visakhapatnam Helpline Number: 0891-2590100

The State Government of Andhra Pradesh has established a control room at Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the AP Secretariat for coordinating the evacuation of AP residents in Ukraine. Family members of the people stuck in Ukraine can call up the helpline number and register the details of the persons with the government.

AP Helpline Number: 1902

The Sub Collector, Paderu and Revenue Divisional Officers (RDO) of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, and Narsipatnam are directed to retrieve the data of the Andhra students stuck in Ukraine from the student consultancies. The details of the students collected from the educational consultancies should be submitted to the government through [email protected] immediately.

The Indian students at the Kharkiv National Medical University remain to be stranded in bunkers, as of today morning. They wait to be rescued by the Indian Government.