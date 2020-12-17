In a bid to promote craftsmen across the country, a national-level handicraft exhibition – All-India Handloom Crafts Mela – 2020 was inaugurated at Shilparamam in Vizag on Wednesday. The event is being organised by Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society under the aegis of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), the Union Ministry of Textiles.

The Handloom Mela at Shilparamam was virtually inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Speaking on the occasion, the Tourism Minister called the handloom enthusiasts to visit the exhibition and encourage the weavers. He further requested the public to wear masks and follow physical distancing while visiting the Mela in view of the pandemic. In this regard, the AP Tourism Minister directed the officials to take necessary measures to ensure that the people follow the safety protocols.

The handloom exhibition, which commenced on 16 December, will be held up to 30 December in Vizag. No entry fee is required to visit the exhibition. All-India Handloom Crafts Mela – 2020 at Shilparamam houses 63 stalls, displaying the fine handloom weaves crafted by a number of artisans from seven states of the country. The participating states include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarkhand, Delhi, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 12 stalls are showcasing Warangal Durries, Narayanpet, Gollabhama, and Pochampally saris, along with dress materials and bedsheets. An array of handloom saris and dress materials from Andhra Pradesh including Venkatagiri, Mangalagiri, Dharmavaram, Kalamkari, and Madhavaram are available. Chanderi saris from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh’s handloom bed sheets, a variety of weaves have also been put to display at the expo.

Where: Shilparamam (Jathara), Madhurawada, Vizag

When: From 16 December to 30 December

Timings: From 11 AM to 9 PM

Entry fee: Free for everyone