Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to take over as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh

Senior BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The Odisha leader will be taking over from ESL Narasimhan, who has served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh since 2009. On the recommendation of the Union Government, a communique was issued by the Rastrapathi Bhavan to this effect.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was elected to Odisha Assembly five times from the constituencies of Chilka (twice) and Bhubaneshwar (thrice). He even held the portfolios of law ministry and revenue and fisheries in the State. The 84-year-old is likely to assume office as the first Governor of Andhra Pradesh in a few days time.

Speaking to media, Mr. Harichandan said, “I’m grateful to PM Narendra Modi for appointing me as the Governor, taking into consideration my long service for the party and the state. I will give my best to discharge my duties as the Governor and I will do justice to the matters that are presented to me.”

Sharing his views on the relations between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the newly appointed Governor said that he would work towards finding amicable solutions to resolve “certain issues” between the states. “You know that the role of the Governor is very limited. I can give advice in administration for the sake of people and the state. If I am able to resolve the issues between the two states, I’ll be happy,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent his wishes across to Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. Taking to social media, Mr. Reddy wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Sri Biswabhushan Harichandan ji on appointment as Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to working with you for the development of our state.”

ESL Narasimhan took charge as the Governor of combined Andhra Pradesh in 2009. In 2014, post the bifurcation of the state, Mr. Narasimhan continued to hold the position for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, given his understanding of the bifurcation issues. With Mr. Harichandan set to take over the post for Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Narasimhan will continue to serve as the Governor of Telangana.