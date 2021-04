The current trend of increasing Covid-19 positive cases in the city has left the people of Vizag being extra cautious. While citizens over 45 years of age are getting vaccinated, the state government has set up various new vaccination centres across the district to speed up the process. As of today, Andhra Pradesh has registered 45,63,073 vaccination doses to its citizens.

Here is the list of Government and Arogyasri Covid vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam district:

List of Government Covid vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam

S.No Center Name Category 1 Aganampudi CHC Government 2 Allipuram eUPHC Government 3 Anakapalli DH Government 4 Anakapalli UFWC (Police) Government 5 Anandapuram PHC (Police) Government 6 ITBP 56th BN Government 7 Ananthagiri Government 8 Araku CHC Government 9 Arilova GVMC FRU Government 10 Atchuthapuram Government 11 Bheemavaram Government 12 Bheemunipatnam CHC Government 13 Bheemunipatnam MAK Government 14 Burma eUPHC Government 15 Burugupalem Government 16 Butchayyapeta Government 17 Butchimpeta Government 18 Butchirajupalem eUPHC Government 19 Chengalraopeta eUPHC Government 20 Chinnawalthair eUPHC Government 21 Chintapalli CHC Government 22 Chodavaram UFWC Government 23 Chuchukonda Government 24 Devada Government 25 Dimili Government 26 DISTRICT RAILWAY HOSPITAL Government 27 Dumbriguda Government 28 Eedulapalem Government 29 Fisherman Colony eUPHC Government 30 G Madugula Government 31 Gajuwaka PHC (Police) Government 32 Gannela Government 33 Gemmili Government 34 Gnanapuram eUPHC Government 35 Godicherla PHC Government 36 Golugonda Government 37 Gomangi Government 38 Gopalapatnam CHC Government 39 Govt ENT Government 40 Gunupudi Government 41 Haripalem Government 42 Hukumpeta PHC Government 43 I Town (Police) Government 44 K Kotapadu CHC Government 45 Kanithi PHC Government 46 Kantaram Government 47 KAPPARADA MAK Government 48 Kasimkota PHC Government 49 KD Peta Government 50 KGH (VSKP) PPU Government 51 Kilagada Government 52 Killoguda Government 53 Kinthali Government 54 KJ Puram PHC Government 55 Korukonda Government 56 Kotauratla CHC Government 57 Kothakota Government 58 KV Puram Government 59 Labburu Government 60 Lakshmi Nagar eUPHC Government 61 Lungaparthi Government 62 Madagada Government 63 Maddilapalem eUPHC Government 64 Madhurawada PHC (Police) Government 65 Makavarapalem Government 66 Malkapuram eUPHC Government 67 Mangavaram Government 68 Minumuluru Government 69 Munagapaka Government 70 Munchingput CHC Government 71 Nakkapalli CHC Government 72 Narava eUPHC Government 73 Narispatnam eUPHC Government 74 Narispatnam UFWC (Police) Government 75 Nathavaram Government 76 Old Gajuwaka eUPHC Government 77 Paderu CHC (Police) Government 78 Parawada Government 79 Payakarao Peta PHC Government 80 Pedabayalu PHC (Police) Government 81 Pedagantyada PHC Government 82 Pendurthi CHC Government 83 Penugollu Government 84 PHC CHEEDIKADA Government 85 PHC CHOWDUWADA Government 86 PHC DARAKONDA Government 87 PHC DEVARAPALLI Government 88 PHC Downuru Government 89 PHC G.K VEEDHI Government 90 PHC GAVARAVARAM Government 91 PHC GULLEPALLI Government 92 PHC JERRILA Government 93 PHC L.V PALEM Government 94 PHC Lambasingi Government 95 PHC LOTHUGEDDA Government 96 PHC PEDAGOGADA Government 97 PHC PEDAVALASA Government 98 PHC PINAKOTA Government 99 PHC R.V. NAGAR Government 100 PHC SABBAVARAM Government 101 PHC SAPPARLA Government 102 PHC SILERU Government 103 PHC Tajangi Government 104 PHC VECHALAMA Government 105 R Thallavalasa PHC (Police) Government 106 Rajendrapalem Government 107 Rambili Government 108 Ravikamatham Government 109 Regional EYE Hospital Government 110 Regupalem Government 111 Revidi PHC Government 112 Rolugunta Government 113 RP Peta eUPHC Government 114 RTC Male (VSKP) UFWC Government 115 Rudakota Government 116 Sagar Nagar eUPHC Government 117 Sarvasiddi PHC Government 118 Simhachalam RHC Government 119 Sriharipuram eUPHC Government 120 Sriharipuram GVMC FRU Government 121 Srirampuram Government 122 Sunkarametta Government 123 Tagarampudi Government 124 Tagarapuvalasa eUPHC Government 125 Thallapalem Government 126 Thummpala Government 127 Thurakalapudi Government 128 U Cheedipalem Government 129 Uppa Government 130 Vada CheepuraPalli Government 131 V Madugula CHC Government 132 Vaddadi Government 133 Vemulapudi Government 134 Vidyuthnagar eUPHC Government 135 VIMS Government 136 Visakha Port Trust Hospital Government 137 Yelamanchili CHC Government 138 Visakha Steel General Hospital Government 139 Makavarapalem Government 140 VIMS Visakhapatnam Government 141 Swarnabharthi eUPHC Government 142 Gajuwaka PHC Government 143 Prasad Gardens eUPHC (Police) Government 144 Pedagantyada PHC CISF Government 145 Anakapalli MAK Government 146 Govt Chest and TB Hospital Government 147 HPCL CVC Government 148 Pedagantyada MAK Government

List of Arogyasri Covid vaccination centres in Visakhapatnam

S.No Center Name Category 1 ABC HOSPITALS Arogyasri 2 ADITYA MULTI CARE HOSPITAL Arogyasri 3 ANBEACH HOSPITAL Arogyasri 4 Annapoorna Hopsital Arogyasri 5 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd – Vizag Arogyasri 6 Care Hospital Arogyasri 7 Dr Demudubabu Kamala Nursing Home Arogyasri 8 GAJUWAKA HOSPITALS PVT LTD RK HOSPITAL Arogyasri 9 Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute of Health Care and Medical Technology Arogyasri 10 GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Arogyasri 11 GJ HOSPITAL AND TRAUMA CENTRE Arogyasri 12 HCG Pinnacle Cancer Centre Arogyasri 13 HYDERABAD EYE INSTITUTE OPERATING TRUST OF LV PRASAD EYE INSTITUTE Arogyasri 14 KIMS ICON HOSPITAL Arogyasri 15 LG Hospital,Vishakhapat nam Arogyasri 16 Lions District 324 C1 Cancer Treatment And Research Center Arogyasri 17 M B Multispeciality Hospitals Arogyasri 18 Medicover Hospital Ramnagar Arogyasri 19 Medicover Hospital Unit-1 Arogyasri 20 Medicover Hospital Unit-2 Arogyasri 21 Ms Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Arogyasri 22 Nri General Hospital Arogyasri 23 OMEGA HOSPITALS A UNIT OF VIZAG SPECIALITY HOSPITALS Arogyasri 24 Padmaja Hospital Arogyasri 25 Pradhama Multi Speciality Hospitals Arogyasri 26 Q ONE BONE AND JOINT HOSPITAL Arogyasri 27 S R HOSPITAL Arogyasri 28 Sagara Durga Hospital Arogyasri 29 Sai Spoorthy Hospital Arogyasri 30 Shankar Foundation And Eye Institute Arogyasri 31 SKE SUSRUTA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PVT LTD Arogyasri 32 SMILECARE MULTISPECIALITY DURGA HOSPITAL Arogyasri 33 SRADDHA HOSPITAL Arogyasri 34 Sree Sivani Multi Speciality Hospital and Research Institute Private Limited Arogyasri 35 ST ANNS JUBILEE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Arogyasri 36 STAR PINNACLE HEART CENTRE PVT LTD Arogyasri 37 SURAKSHA HEALTH PARK PRIVATE LIMITED Arogyasri 38 USHA PRIME MULTI SPECIALITY HOSPITAL Arogyasri 39 Vasugan Medical Specialities Pvt Ltd Indus Hospital-Vizag Arogyasri 40 VIJETHA HOSPITAL Arogyasri 41 OMNI RK HOSPITAL A Unit of INCOR Hospitals Vizag PVT LTD Arogyasri 42 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd – Vizag Arogyasri 43 KIMS ICON HOSPITAL Arogyasri 44 Surya Sri Hospital Private Ltd. Arogyasri 45 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd – Vizag Arogyasri 46 Indus Hospital Arogyasri 47 L V Prasad Arogyasri 48 LG Hospital,Vishakhapatnam Arogyasri 49 Lions District 324 C1 Cancer Treatment Arogyasri 50 LV PRASAD EYE INSTITUTE Arogyasri 51 MG Cancer Hospital Arogyasri 52 OMEGA HOSPITALS Arogyasri 53 OMNI RK HOSPITAL Arogyasri 54 Queens Nri Hospital Arogyasri 55 SKE SUSRUTA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES Arogyasri 56 Sree Sivani Multi Speciality Hospital and Research Arogyasri 57 SURAKSHA HEALTH PARK Arogyasri 58 Surya Sri Hospital Private Arogyasri 59 Venkata Rama Hospital Arogyasri

Currently, Visakhapatnam has 3434 active positive cases while 432 of them were detected in the past 24 hours.