Four fishermen who ventured into the Bay of Bengal from the Machilipatnam coast in Andhra Pradesh went missing on Saturday during their routine rides after the boat engine broke down. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the Marine Police who have been on a continuous search have intensified their operations.

The missing fishermen who have been identified as Vishwathapalli Chinna Masthan (55), Chekka Narasimha Rao (50), Ramani Nancharlu (55), and Moka Venkateshwar Rao (35) had sent a message to their family members when the boat engine had broken down near the Antharvedi shore. After communication was lost, the boat owner sent a backup boat for rescue but failed to locate the missing fishermen. A complaint was filed in the Machilipatnam Marine Police Station by the boat owner.

Both Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coast guards along with the state disaster management teams and marine police were alerted by the district collector. The coast guard has already conducted searches using a chopper but failed to trace them. Two boats, named Veera and Priyadarshini will continue the search according to the officials. Meanwhile, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah assured the families of the missing fishermen of all support from the government.

The missing fishermen from Andhra Pradesh reportedly ventured into the sea on 2 June 2022 from Machilipatnam, reached Antharvedi and were on their way back. The last conversation reported was on 3 June 2022 at 7:30 pm.

