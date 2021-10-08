Lying amidst the outer half of Vizag, surrounded by green pastures and blue sea, is a luxurious resort that speaks comfort and peace. Situated by the sea, the Radisson Blu Resort has only been open for about two months in Visakhapatnam but has had all the talk centered on it. And their new desi restaurant, called Ethnic, in particular, has got people raving. Yo! Vizag caught on to this buzz and visited this new restaurant in town.

A warm welcome

The pathway to the restaurant is well-laid, starting off with a bridge of sorts, surrounded by a school of fish. You get inside the resort, climb a bunch of stairs or take the elevator to get to Ethnic. And that is where the real fun begins.

A desi aesthetic by the sea

Stepping into this new restaurant in Visakhapatnam, you get just what you’re in for. A mix of yellow and green interiors. Staying true to the ethnic theme of the restaurant, the tables are well-lit with mellow diyas. To match the aesthetic, soft jazz music is being played on a soothing volume. Curtains surround the tables on two sides, making your meal a private affair.

A plateful of delicacies

Celebrating the upcoming festival of Navratri, Radisson Blu Visakhapatnam starts off this restaurant by covering the food of three Indian states – Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal – in more than 10 different menus over the next ten days. Thalis are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. These thalis ensure that you cover a particular cuisine thoroughly.

To kick off this wonderful meal at Ethnic, you are served a refreshing drink called Aam Pora Shorbot. This mango-based drink is ideal to build an appetite for what is going to be a very fulfilling main course. After that, the thali arrives which looks delicious in both its vegetarian and non-vegetarian forms. Depending on the cuisine you pick, you are going to have a plateful of delicious traditional dishes to gorge on.

The thali consists of around six varieties of main course dishes, to go with two types of rice, a puri and two kinds of sweet. On the Bengali non-vegetarian thali, the dish to watch out for is the Bhetki Paturi, a traditional Bengali fish variety.

Talking about this dish, Executive Chef Sammya Majumdar shared, “This traditional dish is made by taking a boneless fish like Bhetki and marinating it for 4-5 hours. Then, the fish is cooked in mustard oil and served wrapped in a leaf. It is one of the healthiest dishes on the menu.”

In the Bengali vegetarian thali, the sweet Chola Dal steals the show. This curry can be eaten with both rice and poori.

How much does it cost?

The vegetarian thali in any cuisine costs Rs. 999 + taxes.

The non-vegetarian thali in any cuisine costs Rs. 1,299 + taxes.

Ethnic timings

Lunch: – 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Dinner: – 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

How to get to Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam

Located near Rushikonda Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam falls on the Beach Road to Bheemili. It’s at a distance of about 7 km from MVP Colony. From here, the drive usually takes a person about 15 minutes to get to the resort.

