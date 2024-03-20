Enterprising Bharat, a transformative workshop dedicated to the development of the startup ecosystem in Vizag, is back in 2024 with its 2nd edition, on 23 and 24 March. Aiming to empower startups and students with the theme of ‘Ideation and Business Modeling’, the event aims to bridge the rural-urban divide by encouraging entrepreneurial minds to tap into the rural needs of India. Book your tickets at www.enterprisingbharat.org.

Event Details

Date: 23 and 24 March, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Venue: YVS Murthy Auditorium

The event promises to inspire collaboration, empower communities, and shape a future of inclusive growth and prosperity. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Ideation and Business Modelling’. The two-day event is packed with workshops (Day 1) and a pitching competition (Day 2).

Following its success in its previous edition in 2023, where the emphasis was on introducing students and startups to the startup ecosystem, the event will now focus on inculcating knowledge about the process of ideation, equipping attendees with the building blocks of business modelling, and enhancing their pitching skills.

The event also aims to encourage startups to venture into solutions that foster inclusive growth, catering to India’s rural communities. This is because of the observation that most students and new startups seek to serve urban needs, when the market for rural requirements and solutions has a vast scope. Vijay P V S S, mentor at Grameena Incubation Centre (GIC), which is an organising partner of ‘Enterprising Bharat’, said, “We want to encourage rural startups formed in rural India through this initiative. That is one of our primary goals”.

Day 1: Workshops

Day 1 is dedicated to workshops on ideation, business modelling, and pitch development. Participants will learn the science of how ideas are born, the importance of research, training your body to produce ideas, and understanding value.

There will be four workshops, which will focus on tools for ideation such as brainstorming, mind mapping, idea management, and collaboration. Participants will gain insights into creative thinking and innovation. The workshops are being taken up by Hari Pudipeddi, founder of Studio Navaka and HAPLO, who has over 20 years of experience in the entrepreneurial space. Check out their website for more information about the workshop.

Day 2: Pitching Competition

Day 2 will host a pitching competition with prize money to support innovation. This is a great opportunity for participants to present their innovative ideas and business models, and put their newly acquired skills to the test. The competition will be a direct extension of the pitch-development workshops from the previous day. The competition promises exciting rewards, with cash prizes and certificates for the top three pitches – Rs 30,000 for the 1st place, Rs 20,000 for the 2nd place, and Rs 10,000 for the 3rd place. The top 25 pitches will also receive mentorship opportunities. A panel of judges will evaluate the pitches. Contestants will need to meet various criteria, including the clarity of the problem statement, understanding of market competition, uniqueness of the solution, and future scope of the product or service, among others. In total, the pitches will be assessed based on eight distinct factors.

Registration

The registrations for Enterprising Bharat are currently open, and will close on the night of 22 March 2024, with a limited 250 seats available for booking.

Registration fee for students: Rs 500/-

Registration fee for startups: Rs 1,000/-

The fee is inclusive of lunch and snacks for both.

Enterprising Bharat 2024 is a wonderful platform that aims to inspire collaboration, empower communities, and shape a future of inclusive growth and prosperity. The workshop is an opportunity for any student or startup in Vizag to expand their knowledge and learn how to shape their ideas and operations better. The event is being conducted in partnership with Grameena Incubation Centre, Bhagavatula Charitable Trust, Young Indians, MeitY Startup Hub, and the Confederation of Indian Industry. For more details, visit: www.enterprisingbharat.org.

Read also: Trust Offers Scholarship for Aspiring Doctors in Classes 11 and 12

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such updates.