As a part of the ongoing ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, to mark the 50th Anniversary of the 1971 War and the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, a ‘Parade of Sails’ was organised by Eastern Naval Command (ENC). These were as part of the Engagement and Outreach programme at Western Arm of Vizag Harbour on 24 November, 2021.

As a part of the ongoing #SwarnimVijayVarsh & #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Celebrations #ENC organised a ‘Parade of Sails’ as part of Engagement & Outreach programme at #Visakhapatnam. 75 participants in 35 different sail boats, wind surfers & Kayaks took part. #FitIndia #Yachting pic.twitter.com/o2E6Ia0c91 — Defence PRO Visakhapatnam (@PRO_Vizag) November 24, 2021

The ‘Parade of Sails’ was organised under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA), New Delhi. Rear Adm Jyotin Raina NM, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), ENC flagged off the event in Vizag and later gave away prizes to the outstanding yachtsmen and yachtswomen.

This multi-class ‘Paradise of Sails’ event in Vizag saw the participation of 45 boats including sailboats, windsurfers, Kayaks and powerboats with 75 participants symbolising 75 years of Independence.

As a run-up to the event, the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) a premier watermanship training centre at Visakhapatnam under INS Circars conducted a sail training camp for all the participants over the last month. The 75 enthusiastic participants included naval personnel and their children, cadets of Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) and National Cadet Corps (NCC). They were training on Hobbie Cat, Laser Bahia, Laser Standard, Laser Radial, Enterprise, 29er, Bic Nova windsurfers, Optimist and Sea Kayaks.

As part of the same celebrations, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of India’s victory at the 1971 War on the Pakistani Armed Forces, the Victory Flames visited various schools in Visakhapatnam. This was done to inspire young minds with valour and patriotism.

Similarly, the National Security Guard’s (NSG) “Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama – NSG Black Cat Car Rally”, arrived at Vizag on 14 October, 2021. The car rally was subsequently flagged off from here by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman, K Rammohana Rao IAS, from the TU 142 Aircraft Museum area, on the Beach Road in Vizag.