Elderly couple found dead in their house in Vizag, murder suspected

In what is suspected to be a murder, an elderly couple was found dead in their house at Narava area under Pendurthi police station limits, in Vizag.

Reportedly, the dead bodies of the couple, aged between 60 and 70, were found lying on the floor by the neighbours on Thursday morning. Upon receiving information, the police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Swaroopa Rani, reached the spot and inspected the locale. It is also learned that gold ornaments and cash went missing from the couple’s house.

As per the police, the couple is suspected to be murdered by unidentified miscreants, who might have fled the spot with the valuables. One of the victims has been identified as a retired RTC employee. The bodies were eventually sent for autopsy.

While the suspected murder of the couple has left Pendurthi shaken, recently, a couple of thieves deceived a woman in Vizag as GVMC officials and burgled her house at Madhurawada. In the wake of the event, V Suresh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Visakhapatnam, issued advisories to the citizens to be vigilant of any salespersons, people posing as staff of orphanages or homes for the elderly, who distract the owners while their expensive items are looted. The DCP also cautioned women living alone to be careful as there has been a pattern of thieves targeting such citizens specifically. Advisories also alerted the citizens of various thieves posing as staff from the telephone department, electricity, or municipality who enter the residence under the false pretext.