Dussehra 2019: Why is it celebrated, significance, dates, and timings

Significance of Dussehra:

The core significance of Vijayadashami is the triumph of good (Dharma) over evil (Adharma). Spiritually, it relates to the desire in each person to abolish all bad thoughts, and practices, within them and replaces it with good intentions, principles, and mode of conduct.

Why is Dussehra celebrated?

In Hindu belief, it stems to various episodes in Hindu mythology. One is Durga Maa’s victory over the bull demon Mahishsura. Another is the victory of the Pandavas over the Kauravas. The biggest celebration in North India is the killing of the demon king Ravana in the hands of Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The main pooja timings to be followed for these celebrations are:

Dussehra 2019 timings

The Navratri celebrations began on 29 September.

Dashami Tithi begins at 12:30 pm on October 7 and ends at 2:50 pm on October 8

Aparahna Puja Time = 1:17 pm to 3:36 pm (2 Hours 15 Minutes) on October 8

Vijay Muhurat = 2:04 pm to 2:50 pm (46 minutes) on October 8

Team Yo! Vizag wishes all its readers, and their loved ones, a very Happy Dusshera!