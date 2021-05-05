Last updated 9 seconds ago

The spike in Covid-19 cases in Vizag has brought the energetic city to a standstill. An atmosphere of desperation and panic prevails in the city. A life-saving and exceptional initiative has been undertaken by the Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair Railway Division, Visakhapatnam. As the city of Vizag is facing an acute shortage of medically used regulators and oxygen flow meters in the market, DLS has come up with a solution. They have adopted a project which includes the fabrication of industrial oxygen regulators into in-house design humidifiers to save the lives of patients on oxygen support in Vizag.

Diesel Loco Shed, Vizag has started to modify the existing industrial oxygen regulators into medically fit humidifiers and meters. This ambitious initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Mr. Chetan Kumar Shrivastava. These humidifiers would be used for supplying oxygen to patients to save their lives in case of immediate requirement and unavailability of regular oxygen flow meters.

The proposed device has been successfully tested at the Railway Hospital for its efficiency. 15 such humidifiers have already been made and delivered to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Vizag. What’s great to hear is that these fabricated humidifiers were delivered within a span of one day. The cost incurred for such modification of one set of devices was approximated at Rs. 475, excluding the industrial oxygen regulator.

The modification works are being carried out at DLS Waltair. They are being carried out under the monitoring of Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel) Shri Santosh Kumar Patro. The team has been utilising the available components and making the equipment. The produced humidifiers is to meet the requirements of Divisional Hospital, Vizag.

Such a creatively considerable initiative is indeed inspiring. Coming up with such an extraordinary project, DLS Visakhapatnam shines as a ray of hope.