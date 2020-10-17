Adding to the list of private labs that have been authorised to conduct COVID-19 tests in Vizag, the virology lab at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research will be conducting tests for the coronavirus from Monday. The virology lab in Vizag has received the necessary approvals and will start testing for the coronavirus using the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method, a note stated. It may be noted that the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital is already serving as a COVID-19 hospital in Vizag.

“All persons, either suspected or presumptive positive, with or without symptoms can now avail the opportunity to get tested by leaving a sample in the sample collection kiosk in the designated collection area,” the note shared.

An official of GITAM informed Yo! that the samples will be collected between 9 AM and 12 noon every day, starting from 19 October. While a photocopy of Aadhar needs to be mandatorily carried for the test, a doctor’s prescription is optional, he said. The maximum Turn Around Time (TAT) for the results has been specified as 72 hours (3 days).

Coming to the price slab for the COVID-19 testing at the virology lab in Vizag, students of GITAM will be charged Rs 1200. While the institute’s employees will be charged Rs 1400, the employee’s family, student’s family, and alumni will be charged Rs 1600. Meanwhile, the rate for general public and outsiders has been fixed at Rs 1900. For more informartion regarding the COVID-19 testing facility at GITAM virology lab in Vizag, contact the Patient Relations Officer (PRO), Rajshekar on +91-9866272040.

On Friday, the district reported 206 fresh cases as the number of active cases reached 2144. Until 16 October, Vizag district reported a total of 53,896 COVID-19 cases. The district accounted for 4 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, 248 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.