Another coronavirus positive case in Andhra Pradesh, the count goes up to eight. The patient who has returned from London, United Kingdom, to Chennai on 18th March. He travelled to Srikalahasti by car. After developing symptoms on 23rd March, he was admitted to RUIA Hospital, Tirupati and making him the eight coronavirus positive case in Andhra Pradesh. In Visakhapatnam, 86 samples have been tested, 61 tested negative and 14 COVID-19 reports are pending. Also, the close contact of a positive patient (P3) with travel history from Madina admitted at TBCD Hospital, Visakhapatnam is tested negative.

As per the reports, 453 new foreign returnees arrived in the State. They’re kept under strict isolation and being monitored. All laboratories are made functional 24*7 starting from today. The order has been placed for equipment required for 3 more laboratories at Kadapa, Visakhapatnam and Guntur. Dedicated teams and GPS enabled vehicles are working for sample collection.12131 beds have arranged at District and sub District levels for quarantine facility. A senior officer is deployed at Government Hospital, laboratories and at quarantine facilities. Special Officers at Mandal Level have been constituted to monitor and follow up all the foreign returnees. All the village and Ward level Secretaries have been assigned 10 foreign returnees each to monitor the home isolation of the foreign returnees twice a day. Principles of Medical colleges have been empowered to recruit manpower to increase the capacity of lab’s to handle 1000 samples per day.

General Advisory

General Public are advised not to come out of their homes except for essential services Senior citizens above 65 years and children below 10 years are advised not to come out of their houses except for emergency needs. The public should follow the cough etiquette by covering the nose and mouth using handkerchief /towel/tissue paper or hand flex while sneezing /coughing. Do frequent hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds. Social distancing shall be practised.

Advisory to Foreign Returnees

Those who have arrived from the Foreign countries should remain under strict self-home isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival. They should not have any close contact with family members, relatives or visitors. If symptoms like cough, fever, difficulty in breathing are developed, advised to call 104 and if advised hospitalization, travel in dedicated 108 ambulances escorted by RRT team.

Lockdown and Important News

On the instruction of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, the strict lockdown has been implemented across the State with Naka bandhi of major junctions. Police personnel have been deployed to allow only emergency staff and residents for daily essential needs within 3 km of their residence.

104 Helpline and COVID dashboard

Two PRI lines have been reserved for receiving calls of COVID-19. A total of 2738 calls have been received in total. 505 calls have been received today. Necessary action has been taken on these calls, Citizen participation is helping our efforts on these actions, 56 foreign returnees have self-reported on symptoms on our helpline.

COVID-19 Helpline (Toll-free number): 104 (Round the clock service)