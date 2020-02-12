Central team of doctors reviews coronavirus preparedness in Vizag

A three-member team of doctors, deputed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, arrived in Vizag to review the preparedness of the city’s hospitals in tackling the deadly coronavirus. Led by Dr Shikha Vardhan (epidemiologist), the team inspected the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), and the King George Hospital (KGH), on Tuesday.

The Central team first visited the GHCCD and monitored the facilities at the isolation ward there. The ward has four beds with two ventilators. Signboards on precautionary measures have been put up at the ward. Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and N95 surgical masks are available at the hospital. However, Dr. Shikha suggested setting up glass partitions in the isolation wards to effectively prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Later on, the three-member team inspected the isolation ward at the KGH. The KGH Superintendent informed that eighteen posters on coronavirus have been affixed at various places in the hospital in Vizag, to create awareness and educate the public. He further mentioned that the isolation ward currently houses a total of twenty beds. Additional beds will be arranged if required. The team members were informed that Rapid Action Force (RAF) units have also been formed to address the coronavirus cases. Dr Shikha advised the installation of an exhaust fan at the isolation ward for air circulation. After reviewing the facilities available, the Central team expressed satisfaction over the preventive and remedial measures taken by the hospitals in Vizag.

Earlier on Monday, the Central team visited the Visakhapatnam International Airport and supervised the screening process adopted for international passengers. They remained at the airport from 9:30 PM to 11 PM and interacted with the Airport Director M Raj Kishore.