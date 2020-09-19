After a hiatus of nearly six months, the APSRTC city buses have resumed operations in Vizag on Saturday. In line with the decision made by the state government, a fleet of 100 buses was flagged off this morning to ferry passengers along different routes in the city.

On the first day, buses have been deployed along routes including RTC Complex-Tagarapuvalasa, Gajuwaka-Maddilapalem, RTC Complex – Kothavalasa, RK Beach – Kothavalasa, RTC Complex – Simhachalam, Simhachalam – Old Post Office. In view of the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam examinations, which will be held from September 20, the fleet will be tripled to 300 on Sunday to facilitate the movement of candidates to the examination centres. While the number is expected to be the same on the following day as well, the decision regarding increasing the fleet will be made based on the demand from passengers.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the authorities have been taking measures to ensure the complete safety of the passengers opting for city buses in Vizag. “All the buses are thoroughly cleaned and sanitised with sodium hypochlorite every day. In fact, no bus will be allowed to hit the road without being sanitised. We have passed on the requisite directives to the drivers are also monitoring their health condition. Passengers will have to wear a mask, maintain physical distance, and follow other safety norms while onboard,” Deputy CTM Sudha Bindu told Yo! Vizag.

The personnel will keep a check on the health status of those looking to board the bus. Individuals showing any symptoms will not be allowed to travel. Passengers will be allowed only to be seated as no one will be allowed to stand. The authorities have also suggested individuals aged above 60 years to refrain from travelling. Additionally, sanitisers have been installed at bus depots for the convenience of passengers.