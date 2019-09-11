Chess Prodigy Alana Meenakshi once again makes Visakhapatnam proud

Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla, the 7-year-old chess prodigy from Visakhapatnam, has yet again made the city proud by winning three medals at the recently concluded Western Asian Youth & Junior Chess Championship. The tournament took place in New Delhi from 4 September 2019 to 11 September 2019. Alana scored gold medals in the Rapid and Blitz formats while also getting a bronze medal in the Classic format.

This is not Alana’s first taste of success, as previously, she has won gold medals, in the Under 8 girls’ team and individual categories, at the Asian Youth Chess Championship. This was held in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Also, she bagged both the District and State Under 7 Girls Championships last year. Alana also has the honour of holding the Women Candidate Master (WCM) title. Other than that, she has received a cumulative of one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at Commonwealth Championship and Asian Schools Championship.

At a tender age of seven, Alana Meenakshi has achieved so much and hopes to be a chess Grandmaster one day, continuing to win laurels for the country and make Visakhapatnam proud.