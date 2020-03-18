Sachin Tendulkar, Deepika Padukone and other celebs take part in Safe Hands challenge

As the world continues to battle the terrors of coronavirus, a new challenge on social media is beginning to spread awareness on the importance of washing hands amid the pandemic. Initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Safe Hands challenge encourages individuals to share videos of them washing hands in an effective way.

The Safe Hands challenge has been taken up by celebrities across the globe to spread the much-needed awareness on taking the imperative precaution.

Former batting superstar Sachin Tendulkar was among those who spread the word on safe hands. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the batting maestro wrote, “We all are concerned due to coronavirus (COVID-19). Washing hands is a simple way to contain this virus from spreading. It is important to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds. Always wash your hands properly.”

Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Tennis legend Maria Sharapova, Badminton champion PV Sindhu, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma were among a few other celebrities who took the Safe Hands challenge.

I think I’m meant to nominate a few people ( have never done this before 🤓) ok so here we go…@NaomiCampbell @melindagates @Shezocas @TimFerrissShow @TheEllenShow @DanielLubetzky Unlike me, please stop your tap while washing 😅 #SafeHandsChallenge https://t.co/xGBdPI7OEB — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 18, 2020

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

PS: While it is extremely important that we wash our hands frequently to contain the spread of coronavirus, it is to be noted that wastage of water, by leaving the tap open during the entire process, would result in an uncalled water crisis.