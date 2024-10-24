Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is a reality show that has an immense viewership and is currently in its eighth week of airing. Ever since the wildcard’s entry in the fifth week, the show has become a ground for laughter and entertainment.

While the original contestants provide drama and fiery debates, the wildcard entries diluted the atmosphere with their mischievous shenanigans and tactics. Yesterday’s episode is the most apt example of this notion. Serious discussions, a hurried grocery run, and a hilarious prank are some of the incidents that happened in the last episode:

1. Endless Debates and Endless Entertainment:

The atmosphere after the nomination episodes is always tense. There are a lot of unresolved debates in the house. The OG clan members were seen discussing their nomination choices and debating whether their choice was correct. Meanwhile, the Royals clan entertained the audience with their hilarious jokes.

2. Limited Time:

The previous week, the housemates gained access to unlimited ration, thanks to Nabeel’s sacrifice Despite Bigg Boss’s warning to the previous Mega Chief not to waste the food, the house wasted food and took more groceries than they needed.

As a lesson to learn not to waste food, Bigg Boss announced that the time to shop at Bigg Boss Supermarket will be significantly less. Considering the time limit, Mega Chief Gautam sent Nikhil to shop for the housemates. N

ikhil has been a chief for almost four weeks and knows the grocery store’s layout. He managed to secure enough groceries for the housemates within the limited time.

3. Nikhil and Yashmi:

Yashmi’s presence stood out the most in the episode. Yashmi expressed her opinion that she does not want to disturb Nikhil’s game and gameplay.

Yashmi’s dream is a mystery topic in the house. The host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, tried to uncover what Yashmi’s dream was, but to no avail.

After their discussion, Nikhil hugged Yashmi, sparking the assumption that the duo are attracted to each other.

4. Open Sesame!

The housemates were conversing with each other when Vishnu Priya funnily complimented Prithvi. This remark earned whines and laughs from the housemates, with some saying that the door should open for them to leave after hearing such a joke. But when Avinash walked to the door and wanted it open, it opened, earning laughs from the housemates and audience.

As soon as the door opened, some boys in the house lifted Avinash to the door and made him promise never to ask for the doors to open. This funny confession provided a breath of relief after the intense nominations.

5. Avinash: The Professional Fitness Trainer

Recently, the housemates have shown an interest in working out in the garden area.

Because of this development, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 introduced a fun task with Avinash leading the house in workouts as a professional fitness trainer.

In this hilarious task, both Avinash and his housemates participated equally in creating a funny scenario. This task contained many jokes and scenes which made the audience laugh heartily. Avinash included funny exercises that he made the housemates perform, which made the episode hilarious and entertaining.

6. Bigg Boss’ Reward:

Following the entertaining task, Bigg Boss added two more hours to the kitchen timer. He explained that he was impressed with the housemates’ determination to work out and sent some fruits that Nikhil forgot to get during the grocery run. This reward was appreciated by the housemates.

7. Halloween in the House and the Aftermath:

Teja and Avinash plan a prank with Gangavva. The trio teamed up to scare the housemates out of their skins. Avinash and Teja trained Gangavva how to scare and scream to make the prank look genuine.

Gangavva played her part like a woman possessed and made herself look that way. She dishevelled her appearance by spreading her hair and screaming like she was possessed. The prank orchestrated to scare the housemates, blew out of proportion with Gangavva’s performance.

The housemates who woke up got completely spooked and shaken, which made Teja and Avinash scared that they would get nominated next week for pulling this stunt.

The entire prank made the audience gasp for air after laughing too much. Even then, Teja and Avinash did not reveal the prank to the housemates.

The scary prank was hilarious but scary for the housemates. The following morning, people began speculating different scenarios. Prithvi said some people planned this prank, using his logic that Gangavva always removes her mic before sleeping.

8. BB Rajyam:

The week’s task for Mega Chief Contender began. BB Rajyam is the task where the two clans should fight to secure different resources and lands for creating a kingdom. The clan that contributes the most to establishing the BB Rajyam will gain a significant advantage.

Neeru, Meeru, Madhyo Aquarium is the first challenge for the week to secure a water lake for the Rajyam. The Royals clan won the challenge. As an advantage, the Royals clan could choose a housemate to become the Mega Chief contender directly.

Rohini was selected to become a Mega Chief contender, while Yashmi from the OG clan was removed from the Mega Chief contender race for losing the first challenge.

9. Hariteja’s Monologue:

Hariteja said that her clan was targeting her. This was evident during the discussion for choosing a housemate for the Mega Chief selection. She told to Nikhil that she was being targeted by the Royals clan.

As we wrap up this recap, don’t forget to use one of the voting numbers to vote for your favourite contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Catch the show on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa at 9:30 pm.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.