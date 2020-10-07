Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, Day 30 highlights: The Season 4 of the reality TV show has completed 30 days of its journey. While Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, and Swathi Deekshith were evicted from the show in the first four weeks, nine contestants have been nominated for elimination this week.

After a high-voltage drama in the nominations task, tension still prevailed inside the house. The episode saw housemates discussing the differences cropped up during the nomination process. While Monal was still upset with Akhil and Abhijeet for dragging her name into every argument, the latter apologised to Monal and tried to pacify her. Akhil had also consoled Monal. He reminded her that she had previously given him the right to speak about her.

Later in the episode, Noel was seen, going up to Amma Rajasekhar. Amma who was angry at Noel for nominating him for Swathi’s sake denied discussing the issue any further. While Lasya cried as Divi alleged that everyone fell sick due to the daal that she cooked, the latter admitted that her comment was harsh and apologised to Lasya.

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher at Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the inmates were given a fun task – BB Grand Hotel, which emerged as one of the highlights of Tuesday’s episode. According to the task, the team of hotel staff members must save the hotel from being taken over by rich people. The staff should impress guests and gain 5 stars in order to save the hotel. Guests should assign the hotel members with tough challenges.

Adding a twist in the tale, Bigg Boss called Avinash into the confession room and handed over a secret task according to which he should play on behalf of the guests in the BB Hotel task despite being a hotel staff member. He must ruin at least 10 challenges of the hotel staff members and ensure that the Team hotel staff don’t win. Bigg Boss revealed that he will win eligibility for captaincy if Avinash succeeds in the secret task. He must inform the cameras about his activity during the task.

Mehaboob, Sohel, and Harika as rich guests, Ariyana as the princess, and Gangavva as the Queen Mother comprised the Team guests. On the other hand, Abhijeet as Manager, Akhil as a security guard, Sujatha and Lasya as chefs, Amma Rajasekhar as Assistant chef, Noel, and Kumar Sai as the housekeeping staff, Divi and Mohal as in-charges of spa services, and Avinash as assistant manager joined the Team hotel staff.

Assigning difficult challenges as a part of the task, Ariyana ordered Avinash to fill the bucket with a spoon. Avinash, in yet another scene, asked Princess Ariyana to behave properly. This infuriated her further leading to a fight again. Guests told Abhijeet that though they’re playing together, stars to the hotel staff would be awarded at individual discretion. Amma Rajasekhar objected to this and argued with Sohel and Mehaboob. Abhijeet was shown speaking with his team members about the stars hidden inside his pocket. As the task is about to continue for another day, Bigg Boss released a promo with glimpses from the show, suggesting that drama is all set to intensify on Wednesday’s episode.