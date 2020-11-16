The tenth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has drawn to a close. The Sunday’s episode saw the host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, light up the show with interesting interactions with the contestants. Before things turned nervy due to the impending elimination, the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu host amped up the entertainment quotient with Pictionary and other fun-filled activities. As the eviction process drew to an end, it was Mehaboob Dilse who got eliminated from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu in the latest round of elimination.

The episode began with the hawk versus eagle task put up by the show host Akkineni Nagarjuna. Later on, Ariyana was declared safe from elimination. A little while later, the housemates were asked to play Pictionary with movie titles. Monal Gajjar was announced safe during this segment.

During yesterday’s episode, Harika received a message from her fan named Govardhan. When the fan quizzed Harika the reason behind her silence in the house, the Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestant replied that she doesn’t want to get involved in everything. She added that she will give it back when someone tries to target her as she cannot hold back for a longer time. Bigg Boss 4 Telugu host Nagarjuna asked Lasya to break a coconut. He informed that the coconut contains the name of the housemate who is safe from eviction. It was later revealed that Harika was safe from the elimination.

The drama boiled down to Sohel and Mehaboob with Harika joining the list of safe contestants last week. Tension loomed over the house as both the housemates have become close friends over the past few weeks. Bringing an end to the suspense, Nagarjuna announced that Mehaboob was eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Mehaboob’s elimination had made everyone in the house really emotional as many of them have developed a close bond with him.

Mehaboob is a popular Instagrammer who is known for his passion for dance and fitness. He was expected to get evicted a few weeks back when he was in the danger zone along with Amma Rajasekhar. But both of them were saved upon a special request from Noel Sean who had to quit the show mid-way due to ill-health.