Bigg Boss 3 Telugu second week elimination results: Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is all set to move into its third week. Loaded with drama and controversies, the show has struck a chord with the audience and has been registering impressive numbers too. However, before it enters the next phase, one of the 15 contestants will be eliminated on Sunday. It may be noted that eight contestants; Himaja, Sreemukhi, Mahesh Vitta, Rahul Sipligunj, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, and Jaffar were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu third season this week.

With Akkineni Nagarjuna, on Saturday, confirming Himaja, Mahesh Vitta, Rahul Sipligunj, and Sreemukhi to be safe from elimination in the second week, one among Vithika Sheru, Varun Sandesh, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Jaffar will be bidding adieu to the house on Sunday. And if the grapevine is anything to go by, it looks like news anchor Jaffar will be the one to leave the house as the elimination results of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu second week are announced.

Jaffar, who is a well-known journalist, is popular for his show Mukha Mukhi. The Vizag-based man garnered a reputation of being a non-controversial house-mate in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. However, if the word on the street is anything to go by, Sunday could well be his last day in the house.

Where to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu elimination results

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 9:30 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends, with host Akkineni Nagarjuna marking a special appearance. Viewers can also catch the action on Hotstar app. The elimination results will be announced on Sunday.

How to watch Bigg Boss 3 Telugu on Hotstar