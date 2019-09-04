Avanthi Srinivas and Ganta Srinivasa Rao engage in war of words

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivas and Visakhapatnam (North) MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao engaged in an aggressive war of words with each other. Earlier, while criticising the State government for creating confusion over Amaravati, Ganta had said that he doesn’t consider Avanthi as a minister. Avanthi Srinivas had strongly retaliated to this remark by saying that he can make Ganta Srinivasa Rao not seen anywhere in Visakhapatnam.

He said that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should take action against Ganta Srinivasa Rao who has been openly talking about offers from other political parties. Ganta had said that nobody could stop him if he wanted to change political parties.

Questioning Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s commitment to his constituency, Avanthi asked how many times Ganta had visited his constituency or attended the assembly after winning the election.

Avanthi and Ganta go way back as far as their political journeys are concerned- both were together at Praja Rajyam Party and then at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before Avanthi shifted to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) this year.

Avanthi Srinivas responded in kind by saying that Ganta Srinivasa Rao isn’t on the level to comment on CM and Botcha Satyanarayana. He said that the doors of YSRCP are now closed for the TDP leader.