For all the aspiring dancers in Vizag, here’s a dance battle they shouldn’t miss. The Andhra Street Dance Battle, a dance competition organised by Power Media Event Management, for dancers of all ages, has begun. This event, sees participants from all over Andhra Pradesh and even other states. Auditions began virtually on Monday, 4 October 2021 and are going to take place till 30 October, 2021. Interested people can enroll and send in their dance videos. The judges will then evaluate each dance performance and pick their 10 finalists. This event will be graced by many eminent personalities like Andhra Pradesh ministers, Members of Parliament, people of Bigg Boss fame and choreographers from the Telugu Film Industry (TFI).

Who all can take part in this dance battle?

People of all ages can take part in this competition. There are two categories in solo dancing – juniors and seniors. Dancers can also participate as teams in this battle. Each participant must submit a one minute audition video of their dance performance in which they are dancing in front of a clean background.

Depending on which category the dancers are taking part in, they will have to pay a nominal registration fee. In the solo category, the registration fee is Rs. 500. In the teams category, the registration fee is Rs. 1,500. Apart from this, there’s an additional Crazy Costume Show in which dancers can register at a fee of Rs. 500.

Interested dancers can register by going to this link, filling in their personal details and submitting their audition videos.

When is the finale?

The finale of Andhra Street Dance Battle is going to be held on 26 December, 2021. The venue for the finale of this dance battle is the famed Gurajada Kalakshetram Auditorium in Vizag. Only 20 of the participants will be selected for the finale of this dance battle, consisting of 10 solo performers and 10 teams. The judge for the finale will be a popular Tollywood choreographer.

What’s in store for participants?

Apart from an opportunity to show their dancing skills on a wide scale, participants will also get a crack at winning exciting cash prizes.

The winners in the solo junior and solo senior categories will receive a prize money of Rs. 10,000. The winner in the teams category will be given a prize money of Rs. 50,000. The runner-up in this category will receive Rs. 25,000 as prize money.

For further info on this competition, people can contact:

Venkat Polisetty: +91-9885129483