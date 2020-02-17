Astrology 2020: Looking at the predictions in store for Pisces

Astro-Consultants DR Roop Saran and Pushpa Saran talk about Saturn’s transit into Capricorn Sign and its effect on all the 12 zodiac signs. Here are the predictions for Pisces in 2020.

Saturn is often linked to the courier who delivers the destined karmic consequences to each ‘Being’ during their lifetime. It is therefore called the Karma-karaka in astrological parlance. The slowest Grah of the universe, Saturn has changed its position from Sagittarius sign to the Capricorn sign at 10.53.41 am on January 24, 2020, and shall remain in that sign till January 2023. This transit becomes important as Capricorn happens to be the natural domain of Saturn on the Zodiac.

The slow movement of the planet will affect critical changes both at the Universal level as well as at the individual level. One can correlate the experiences in one’s own life and/or in the environment to confirm this.

Predictions for Pisces (19 February-20 March) in 2020

This transit of Saturn is to their house of gains.

During this period, Pisceans should be able to consolidate their incomes and gains. Ambiguities and dilemmas tossed by the conflict between idealism and expectations shall affect decisiveness and clarity of vision. Emotional relations with younger ones or with pupils can be effected. Pisceans pursuing research or in-depth studies shall be successful in their pursuits. Those engaged in mining activities shall stand to gain. Gains can also accrue to Pisceans from legacies or inheritance. They need to be cautious with financial matters to balance incomes and expenditures. They should be prepared to give a little more for meeting their objectives and desired goals.