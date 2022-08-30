Marking its 25th year in the Over-The-Top (OTT) industry, Netflix has announced a list of its upcoming movies and shows at an event recently in Mumbai. The lineup has some interesting content and we cannot wait to catch up. From Zoya Akhtar’s Archies to Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress, check out the list of upcoming movies and shows on Netflix this second half of 2022. The exact release date for the movies Archies, Monica Oh My Darling and other Netflix Originals has not yet been officially announced, however, they are expected to release by the end of the year.

Here is a list of upcoming movies on Netflix along with Archies, Monica Oh My Darling and Qala to watch out for

#1 Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this adaptation features debutants Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others in prominent roles. The movie is the first ever film adaptation of the Archies franchise and Zoya Akhtar in a recent interview said that it was a surreal experience as Archies Comics have been an integral part of her childhood. The movie is set in an Anglo-Indian community in India, in a magical fictional town of Riverdale. The exact release date of Archies is yet to be announced by the streaming platform.

#2 Monica, Oh My Darling

A multi-starrer, with Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Rajkumar Rao, and others will also be released soon on Netflix. The release date of Monica, Oh My Darling is yet to be announced. The story is about a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and plans a perfect murder. Netflix announced its association with the movie through a video on Instagram. The Hindi crime drama is written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray.

#3 Plan A Plan B

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, this upcoming Netflix movie is directed by Shashanka Gosh. The movie follows a matchmaker who believes in marriage for others but not for herself. She meets a successful divorce lawyer with a secret and they both explore if opposites coexist or attract.

#4 Chakda Xpress

Based on the life of former Indian Captain and fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, the movie is directed by Prosit Roy. This Hindi biographical drama will also mark the comeback of Anushka Sharma to the movies after her last appearance in Zero in 2018. The movie is inspired by the journey of Goswami who moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics and she fulfils her dream of playing for the Indian Cricket team.

#5 Qala

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the movies first teaser was released on Netflix in 2021. The cast of the movie includes Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan. The movie is a heartbreaking story of a daughter who craves for her mother’s love. Check out the behind-the-scenes video released by Netflix.

#6 Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Starring Yami Gautham and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles, this upcoming Netflix movie. Yami plays an air stewardess in this heist thriller set on an aeroplane. The Netflix Original is being directed by Ajay Singh. The streaming platform announced its association with the movie through an Instagram post recently.

Netflix hasn’t announced the release dates of any of these movies, but they are all expected to release by the end of this year. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.