APTDC proposes to add more tents at Lambasingi in Visakhapatnam

To attract tourism to Lambasingi and make it into one of the top tourist spots in the State, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has planned to increase the tally of dome and bamboo tents by 30. This proposal has been pitched as an alternative to the ongoing project worth Rs. 5 crore, which reportedly has been delayed due to the State Government releasing the funds in a phased manner. The proposed dome and bamboo tents at the tourist place in Visakhapatnam will be ready by November.

“Already a restaurant is open in Lambasingi. Once the funds are released in full, the works will be completed making Lambasingi one of the favourite tourist destination in the State,” APTDC Divisional Manager Prasad Reddy was quoted as saying by TNIE, “

Lambasingi, with its foggy landscapes and single-digit temperatures, is a sought-out tourist destination in Visakhapatnam district. A craving for strawberries and mesmerising views drives many to this hill station. The nearby Kothapalli waterfalls are also quickly gaining attention. The nights of Lambasingi are a spectacle that no one should miss, with starry skies and campfires.

If you want to experience the misty nights and starry skies, tents and camping are the popular choices in Lambasingi. While a few private players have set up cottages and pitched tents to accommodate those visiting the place, the new tents, by the government, are likely to cost lesser. With adequate facilities, Lambasingi has the potential to become one of the popular hill stations, not just in Andhra Pradesh, but the whole of India.