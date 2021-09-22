Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will launch an American Corner at Andhra University, in Vizag. It will be virtually launched by the Chief Minister on 23 September, 2021.

The American Corner, which is all set to be launched in Andhra University, Vizag, is the third such facility in the country after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. This facility is being established by the United States Consulate General, Hyderabad, and the Andhra Pradesh State Government.

American Corners, world over, operate through joint partnerships to promote cooperation and understanding between the American people and the people of the host country. It aims at providing educational and cultural programmes, especially for the youth of the host location. It provides access to materials and conversations on aspects of life and American culture. The American Corner is also a community gathering place that features guest speakers, movie screenings, book clubs, English language classes, celebrations of American holidays, and educational advice regarding US Universities.

The American Corner launch event will be held at the GMR Auditorium in the College of Science and Technology, in Vizag. Along with the AP Chief Minister, U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman, and USAID Mission Director, Veena Reddy, will launch the event. AU Public Affairs Officer (US Consulate General, Hyderabad) David Moyer, and AU Vice-Chancellor, P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will also attend the event.

It could be noted that the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, and Andhra University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 23 March, 2021. Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister, Adimulapu Suresh and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor were present at that event. The MOU was exchanged virtually, governing the establishment and operation of the American Corner in Andhra University.