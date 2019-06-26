AP CM YS Jagan scraps GO related to bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam

Keeping up one of his key poll promises, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a step towards ending bauxite mining in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam district. Announcing the decision on the second day of the Collectors’ Conference at Praja Vedika in Amaravati on Tuesday, the YSRCP Chief assured that the State Government would scrap the GO related to bauxite mining.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said, “The mining makes no sense when the locals are opposing it. The State will not lose much if the mining doesn’t take place. There’s no need for unnecessary violence. Nothing is more important than maintaining peace and harmony in the tribal region. It is important we make sure the tribals do not turn to Maoists.” The CM further directed the officials to visit the tribal frequently to instill faith among the locals.

Several activists and locals from Visakhapatnam have constantly made representations to revoke GO Ms. No. 97, which empowered the Andhra Pradesh Mining Development Corporation (APMDC) to mine bauxite ore from the region. YS Jagan, during his Padayatra, had promised the tribals that his party would act on the concerns if voted to power.

During the conference, YS Jagan said an operation would be launched in August to battle the cultivation of ganja in the Agency area. The Chief Minister also raised the issue of illegal sand mining that was taking place across the state. He opined that the wrongdoers were getting away easily and questioned the police of the action being taken.