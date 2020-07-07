Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, held a review meeting with the state’s top health officials to review the COVID-19 measures being undertaken by the state government. During the meeting, the AP CM directed the officials to provide quality medical services at all COVID Care Centres (CCCs). He further instructed that all necessary facilities must be made available at quarantine centres.

Stating that medical care given to the patients must not be compromised upon, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the authorities to trace the primary, secondary contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients as well as those living in containment clusters. He ordered that the testing of these individuals must be completed within 90 days. Further instructions were given to complete mandatory testing of all suspected cases and record their travel history.

The CM announced that the Andhra Pradesh state government wants to complete the testing process quickly, in order to identify and treat the COVID-19 cases at an early stage. He said that the AP government will ensure all COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and quarantine facilities will be equipped as per global standards, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Apart from rapid testing, ASHA workers and ward volunteers were instructed to inquire about the health of the patients in home isolation, and provide medical care if deemed necessary.

The officials revealed in the meeting that every district in Andhra Pradesh is currently equipped with 3,000 to 4,000 beds. Further, the Chief Minister was informed that all district medical centres are equipped with ventilators and emergency medical response teams. The CM instructed the officials to provide round-the-clock medical services at the centres. Further, he said that all CCCs must be equipped with clean beds and toilets.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 21,197 as the state recorded 1,178 new cases on Tuesday. As per the COVID-19 status update, provided by the Andhra Pradesh Health Department, 1,155 of the new cases have been reported from residents of AP. Whereas 22 cases have been reported among those who returned from other states and one foreign returnee. The total death toll in the state has increased to 252.