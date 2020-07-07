1178 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh as the state’s tally crossed 21,000 on Tuesday. As per the AP COVID-19 bulletin released this afternoon by the state health department, 1155 of the new cases are among those in Andhra Pradesh while 22 are among those who returned from other states. One foreign returnee, who arrived in the state from Saudi Arabia, also tested positive for the virus. As many as 13 patients died due to COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 252. Four from Kurnool, three Anantapur, two from Chittoor, two from Visakhapatnam, and one each from Prakasam and West Godavari passed away due to the deadly infection in the said period, the AP COVID-19 bulletin stated.

In single day, 16,238 samples were tested for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. 762 people were discharged in the said period. While 9745 individuals have been discharged after recovery, 11,200 cases are currently active. Of the active patients, 8952 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2248 are at COVID Care Centres (CCCs).

AP new COVID-19 cases update:

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Monday, held a review meeting with the state’s top health officials to review the activities being undertaken by the state government. In the meeting, the CM directed the health officials to provide quality medical services at all COVID care centres. He further instructed that all necessary facilities must be made available at quarantine centres.

On Tuesday, the country reported 22,242 new cases to take the tally to 7,19,665. While 4,39,948 individuals have recovered so far, 2,59,557 cases have been marked active as of 7 July 2020 (8 AM). The death stood crossed the 20,000 mark at stood at 20,160. India recently surpassed Russia in terms of the total number of coronavirus cases, to become the third most affected country by COVID-19.