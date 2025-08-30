Visakhapatnam has taken a significant step towards preparing its younger generation for a tech-driven future with the launch of AI labs in Vizag. In partnership with Cyient Foundation, the State government has established Artificial Intelligence, STEM, and Robotics laboratories across 50 government schools in the district.

The initiative, set up with an investment of Rs 8 crore under Cyient’s CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) programme, was formally inaugurated at Chandrampalem Government School by Nara Lokesh during the multipurpose visit made to Visakhapatnam alongside CM N Chandrababu Naidu and DCM K Pawan Kaylan.

These AI labs in Vizag are designed to give students early exposure to emerging technologies, helping them adapt to the fast-changing global economy. At Chandrampalem, students showcased projects such as water-efficient farming systems, robotic arms, and digital dice, all built with the tools provided in the new labs. The projects reflect how hands-on learning can encourage innovation and problem-solving at the school level.

Alongside the launch, the State government also highlighted reforms in the education sector, including changes to curriculum and examinations, reducing non-teaching workload for teachers, and strengthening Parent-Teacher Meetings. Recruitment drives are underway to bring more teachers into government schools, ensuring that students not only gain access to modern labs but also have the academic support to make the most of them.

The introduction of AI labs in Vizag marks the beginning of a larger effort to build a strong foundation in Artificial Intelligence and robotics among schoolchildren. With industry leaders backing the programme and the government focusing on educational reforms, Vizag’s students are now better placed to embrace future opportunities in technology, innovation, and beyond.

