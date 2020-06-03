Actress Meera Chopra was targeted with cyber bullying on Twitter after her live session sparked outrage among a section that claims to be fans of Telugu actor Jr NTR. The ‘Section 375’ actress’ response to a question during the #AskMeera session on Twitter caught the ire of a few self-proclaimed fans who went on to hurl abusive remarks. When a user asked Meera Chopra to say something about Jr NTR, the actress respnded by saying “I don’t know him. I am not his fan.” Irked by this response, these self-proclaimed fans of the popular Telugu actor launched an attack on the actress, passed derogatory comments, slut-shammed her and even threatened of gang rape. The threats were also targetted at Meera’s family.

Reacting to the hate campaign, Meera Chopra called out Jr NTR for the lewd comments by his “fans”. “@tarak9999 I didn’t know that I’ll be called a bitch, whore and a porn star, just because I like @urstrulyMahesh more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do you feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope you don’t ignore my tweet!!” the actress tweeted.

Acting further, Meera Chopra approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police to initiate action against the online abusers. The actress even sought help from National Commission for Women (NCW) to take action against the perpetrators. She has also requested Twitter to look into the matter and suspend the accounts of the accused.

@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts. pic.twitter.com/7bBEz2fZHh — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

After filing an FIR in this regard, the ‘Bangaram’ actress thanked NCW India and Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW India, for supporting the cause of women safety.

A big thanks to @NCWIndia and @sharmarekha for helping me filing an FIR. Safety of women is always compromised but we get our support and strength from people like u. 🙏🙏 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 3, 2020

This isn’t the first case where a person has been targetted online for sharing his/her views. Fans of several stars have trolled and threatened individuals for apparently speaking against their favourite actors.