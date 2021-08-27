Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have caught a surveyor taking a bribe in Visakhapatnam District on Thursday. The surveyor, Upendra was caught taking a bribe of Rs 11,000 from a farmer at Padmanabham Mandal. Sachivalayam surveyors Madhu and Ramesh are also involved in the bribery case.

According to the ACB officials, a farmer had put in a request to survey his four acres of land in Brandeyapuram. The surveyor allegedly told him that it would cost Rs 18,000 to conduct the survey. The farmer refused to pay the bribe to the surveyor and approached ACB officials in Visakhapatnam.

ACB officials then laid a trap to catch the surveyor red-handed by making the farmer strike a deal with him for Rs 11,000. While the farmer was handing over the money, ACB officials got into action and nabbed him.

A case has been registered against Upendra and the other two surveyors for their involvement in the bribery.

Recently, ACB officials had arrested a police officer at Arilova, Visakhapatnam for taking a bribe of Rs. 7,000 from the accused in a case. Furthermore, ACB officials also conducted surprise raids at various MRO offices in Visakhapatnam about a week ago, exposing major irregularities in their working.