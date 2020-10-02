The recent Unlock 5 guidelines, by the Ministry of Home Affairs, permitting cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to reopen with 50% seating capacity. The announcement came out as a relief to all the movie buffs who have been missing the movie-going experience for over six months now. With the curtains expected to be brought down soon on the long wait, we take a look at 8 exciting movies that are likely to hit the big screen once theatres reopen later this month.

#1 Vakeel Saab

A remake of Hindi film- Pink, Vakeel Saab is Pawan Kalyan’s film project releasing after a long wait. The film also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj. With the stardom and fanbase that Pawan Kalyan enjoys, would the fans settle for anything less than a grand theatrical release? Probably no!

#2 Red

Breaking away from the boy-next-door image with iSmart Shankar, actor Ram Pothineni seems to be experimenting with roles yet again. A remake of Tamil film- Thadam, Red’s trailer promises a gripping thriller in store. The film also stars Amritha Aiyer and Nivetha Pethuraj.

#3 Solo Brathuke So Better

The film directed by debutant Subbu, stars Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in lead roles. With two songs from the film already topping the charts, Solo Brathuke So Better has been raising the stakes. With the majority of the film being shot in Vizag, film lovers in the city look set for a fun ride.

#4 Narappa

Directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa is a remake of the much-acclaimed Tamil film- Asuran. Venkatesh Daggubati, who will be seen in the titular role, stars in this compelling story depicting the caste divide. The film stars Priyamani, Prakash raj, and Karthik Rathnam in pivotal roles.

#5 Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar’s next big release, Sooryavanshi, is an action-packed cop flick directed by Rohit Shetty. Starring Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn as well, the film is among one of the most-awaited Bollywood releases this year.

#6 83

Essaying India’s glory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, 83 is among the much-awaited movies that are likely to release once the theatres reopen across the country. With Ranveer Singh portraying Kapil Dev, this Kabir Khan directorial has been making the right noise ever since its announcement.

#7 Tenet

Keeping several fans in India hooked for the past few weeks, Tenet is probably going to be the first big international release after the reopening of theatres. Directed by ace director Christopher Nolan, Tenet is expected to enhance the big screen experience. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

#8 No Time to Die

The next installment in the Bond series, No Time To Die will be coming as yet another high-octane action thriller. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, this big-ticket Hollywood flick is surely among our top picks to watch out for once the theatres reopen.