Visakhapatnam, with its sun-kissed beaches and vibrant culture, offers a plethora of family-friendly destinations in Visakhapatnam. For parents looking to create lasting memories with their little ones, here’s a curated list of kid friendly spots in Visakhapatnam, that blend entertainment, education, and pure fun.

Vuda Park

Nestled in the heart of the city, Vuda Park is a haven for families seeking tranquillity and recreation. With lush greenery, a musical fountain, and a children’s play area, it’s an ideal spot for a leisurely weekend picnic. The serene ambience and various attractions make it a delightful retreat for both parents and kids.

VMRDA-Kailasagiri

Offering panoramic views of the Bay of Bengal, Kailasagiri is a hilltop paradise for families. The VMRDA-Kailasagiri park features well-maintained gardens, toy train rides, and captivating sculptures. Kids can enjoy the playful sea breeze as parents relish the breathtaking vistas, making it a perfect blend of nature and amusement.

VMRDA INS Kursura Submarine Museum

Dive into history at the INS Kursura Submarine Museum. Kids can explore the ins and outs of a real submarine, gaining insights into naval life. The museum’s interactive exhibits ensure an engaging experience for the entire family, offering a unique opportunity to understand maritime history firsthand.

TU 142 Aircraft Museum

Take your little aviators to the TU 142 Aircraft Museum, where a decommissioned aircraft becomes a playground of curiosity. Kids can marvel at the massive aircraft, and parents can share stories of its operational days. It’s an exciting journey through the skies without leaving the ground.

Visakha Museum

Uncover the rich history and culture of Visakhapatnam at the Visakha Museum. This cultural treasure trove showcases artefacts, ancient manuscripts, and artistic masterpieces. A visit here promises both entertainment and education, providing a captivating experience for families.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

Nature enthusiasts and wildlife-loving families will find solace in Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary. A weekend trek amidst the lush greenery offers encounters with deer, peacocks, and various birds. It’s an immersive experience in nature’s classroom, perfect for instilling a love for the environment in young minds.

Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy Central Park

This sprawling urban park is a haven for families seeking recreational activities. With well-maintained gardens, jogging tracks, and play zones, it provides a refreshing escape within the city. Families can bond over a game of cricket or simply enjoy a peaceful stroll, making it an ideal weekend retreat.

Lumbini Park Vizag

Ideal for visitors of all age groups, the park’s primary allure is its exquisite Buddha statue situated at its centre. On one side, the refreshing breeze from the ocean instils a sense of tranquillity, while the verdant greenery on the other side beckons you to recline on the lush grass facing the beach. The captivating sea vistas, coupled with various attractions within the park, make it an excellent option for a half-day outing. Regardless of your age, a delightful experience awaits you within the confines of this park.

Visakhapatnam’s diverse offerings provide the perfect canvas for a weekend filled with exploration and joy. Each destination offers a unique blend of entertainment and enrichment, from scenic hilltops to educational museums and tranquil parks. So, pack your bags, gather the family, and embark on a delightful journey through the vibrant gems of kid friendly spots in Visakhapatnam.

